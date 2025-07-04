Friday, July 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / No insurance claim for reckless driving, says SC: Read fine print carefully

No insurance claim for reckless driving, says SC: Read fine print carefully

'Insurance is a protective tool, not a safety net for irresponsible behaviour,' says expert, as SC ruling limits payouts in accidents caused by the policyholder

Supreme Court, SC

New Delhi: View of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The apex court has began hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court has ruled that insurance companies are not obliged to pay compensation to the families of policyholders who die as a result of their own rash or negligent driving.
 
The judgment, delivered on July 3, underscores a critical gap in motor insurance coverage that many vehicle owners and their families may not be fully aware of.
 
A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan upheld the Karnataka High Court’s order rejecting an ~80,00,000 compensation claim made by the deceased’s legal heirs. The court observed that the accident, which occurred in June 2014, was caused by the deceased’s negligent driving.
 
 
“We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment passed by the high court. Hence, the Special Leave Petition is dismissed,” the bench said in its order.
 
The verdict has sparked fresh debate about what insurance policies really cover and more importantly, what they don’t.

Also Read

CoverSure survey

80% of Indians not sure what their insurance policy covers: Survey

PremiumSHIPS, TRADE, TARIFFS

Marine, trade risk insurance likely to face US reciprocal tariff heat

Premiumpharma, drugs, medicine

India's pharma exports to US surged in March amid tariff concerns

Google

Google faces EU antitrust complaint over AI overviews by publishers

Samsung One UI 8 Watch (Image: Samsung)

Samsung announces new health features for One UI 8 Watch: Check what's new

 

‘Insurance is not a safety net for irresponsible driving’

 
“This landmark ruling reiterates a fundamental truth: insurance is a protective tool, not a safety net for irresponsible behaviour,” said Saurabh Vijayvergia, founder and chief executive officer of CoverSure.
 
He pointed out that beyond rash or negligent driving, insurers routinely exclude claims arising from violations such as driving without a valid license, intoxicated driving, expired policies, unauthorised vehicle modifications, and delayed incident reporting.
 
“Drivers must act responsibly, comply with traffic laws, maintain valid documentation, and promptly report any incidents that occur. Only with shared accountability can we preserve the integrity of the insurance ecosystem and ensure fair, predictable outcomes for all stakeholders,” Vijayvergia added.
 

A shift toward fault-based claims evaluation

The verdict will likely lead to tighter scrutiny of fatal accident claims, Vaibhav Kathju, founder and chief executive officer of Inka Insurance, said.
 
“Traditionally, insurance companies offered compensation in most fatal accidents, often without delving deep into fault attribution. But this ruling clarifies that when the deceased is proven to be a ‘tort-feasor’ essentially, the one at fault the insurer is under no obligation to pay. Expect more evidence-based evaluations of accident claims going forward,” he noted.
 
Kathju cautioned that policyholders and their families should brace for stricter documentation requirements and more disputes around liability in the future.
 

What Families Must Watch Out For

 
Both experts stressed the importance of understanding common exclusions in motor insurance. These include:
 
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. 
  • No valid driving license at the time of the accident. 
  • Using the vehicle for unauthorised commercial purposes. 
  • Mechanical or electrical breakdowns not caused by accidents.
“To avoid disputes, families should read the fine print and clarify coverage terms with their insurers. In cases involving fatalities, a clear police FIR, proof of driving credentials, and evidence of compliant vehicle usage become essential for claim settlement,” Kathju said.
 
As motor insurance moves toward stricter compliance, being proactive about policy awareness and documentation is no longer optional.  

More From This Section

MUTUAL FUND, EQUITY FUND, MF INDUSTRY

Expense ratios: a quite wealth killer which eats up your mutual fund gains

The Centre and states together spent about Rs 9.6 trillion on the pension of their employees in 2023-24 (FY24, revised estimates), accounting for 3.3 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP). The proportion peaked at 3.8 per cent in the pande

GPF vs EPF: How much will you earn this season from retirement savings?

loan, loans, personal loan

Lower EMIs, loan rates in July as three state-owned banks cut MCLR by 5 bps

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Repay home, car, personal loan before deadline without penalty: This is how

PremiumLife insurance firms adjust term premiums by 5-10% ahead of FY25 end

How to ensure smooth payout of life insurance claims after a tragedy

Topics : Insurance News motor insurance policy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon