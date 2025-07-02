State Bank of India at 70: Tracing the journey of India's biggest lender

The origins of State Bank of India (SBI) date back to the early 1800s, when the East India Company established the Bank of Calcutta, later renamed the Bank of Bengal. This was followed by the formation of the Bank of Bombay and the Bank of Madras. In 1921, these three presidency banks were merged to form the Imperial Bank of India. Subsequently, on July 1, 1955, the Imperial Bank was nationalised to create the State Bank of India, marking the birth of the premier commercial bank of the country.