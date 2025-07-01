Saraswat Bank proposes to acquire ailing New India Co-operative Bank

Saraswat Co-operative Bank has approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to merge with ailing New India Co-operative Bank (New India), subject to shareholder approval of both the banks.

In February, the RBI prohibited the Mumbai-based New India Co-operative Bank from issuing fresh loans and suspended deposit withdrawals for six months, starting 13 February. The RBI then superseded the board and appointed an administrator to manage the affairs of the bank. Later, depositors were allowed to withdraw up to Rs 25,000. The RBI’s intervention was triggered by allegations of fund misappropriation by some officials of New India Co-operative Bank. The net worth of the lender had turned negative.

“We are the largest in the co-operative space and it is incumbent on us as the leader of this sector to step in wherever we feel it is necessary. New India, by its size, warrants that a larger bank should take interest and there are many synergies that we see with New India. The turnaround is expected in 18–24 months,” said Gautam E Thakur, Chairman, Saraswat Bank. ALSO READ: Notice to ICICI Bank for excluding visually impaired from digital banking Thakur said that after the merger, Saraswat will take over all the assets and liabilities of New India. Interests of the depositors will be protected fully. Saraswat is expecting the RBI’s approval by September.

Officials involved in the process said the idea has been worked upon over the last three months. “Both the banks are multi-state co-operatives and New India has a strong customer base in Mumbai,” Thakur said. Saraswat has 312 branches across eight states – Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh – with total business of Rs 91,814 crore as on 31 March 2025. New India has a business of Rs 3,560.52 crore across 27 branches in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, Surat, Pune and Navi Mumbai. The deposits of Saraswat Bank at the end of 31 March 2025 stood at Rs 55,481 crore and advances at Rs 36,333 crore. New India Co-operative Bank had advances of Rs 1,162.67 crore and deposits worth Rs 2,397.85 crore, with total business of Rs 3,560.52 crore. It recorded a negative net worth of Rs 102.74 crore for FY25.

“All their deposits will be safe with us. Also, even though the net worth (of New India) is negative, we might issue some shares in a particular ratio to the shareholders of New India Co-operative as well. Nobody involved in the fraud or embezzlement – directors or employees – will be merged shareholders. We will cooperate with all the agencies to bring and see to it that whoever is involved is brought to justice,” Thakur said. Saraswat Bank – the largest co-operative bank in the country – had acquired seven financially weak co-operative banks and increased the business from Rs 1,900 crore at takeover to Rs 9,200 crore in a span of five years. The bank plans to end the year with over Rs 1 lakh crore business.