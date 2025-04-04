Regulatory steps, economic activity moderation temper credit growth in FY25

After two years of high growth in the post-pandemic phase, the pace of bank credit expansion moderated sharply to 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY25 from 20.2 per cent Y-o-Y in FY24. The slowdown reflects the higher base effect, regulatory actions such as higher risk weights signalling stress in retail loans, and the challenge of raising deposits to extend loans, bankers and analysts said.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed deposit growth moderated to 10.3 per cent in the fortnight ended March 21, 2025 (last fortnight of FY25), from 13.5 per cent in FY24. The data includes the impact of the merger of a non-bank (HDFC) with a bank ( HDFC Bank ).

In absolute terms, banks lent Rs 18.11 trillion in FY25 as against Rs 27.56 trillion in FY24. They mobilised Rs 20.99 trillion in deposits in FY25 as against Rs 24.31 trillion in FY24, RBI data showed. Sanjay Agarwal, senior director, Care Ratings, said the slowdown is attributed to a higher base effect, RBI measures such as higher risk weights, and a focus on managing the credit-to-deposit ratio. The RBI’s repeated concern over the rapid growth, especially in retail credit and rising defaults in unsecured loans, and the hike in risk weights in November 2023 for unsecured loans and credit to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), began to show impact in FY25.

The pace of retail lending declined from 27.6 per cent Y-o-Y in March 2024 to 11.7 per cent in February 2025, and for NBFCs it slowed from 15.3 per cent in March 2024 to 6.4 per cent in February 2025. The RBI was also concerned about the wide gap between credit and deposit growth rates and asked banks to revisit business models and step up deposit mobilisation. At the start of the financial year (April 2024), the gap in rates was about six per cent, and it narrowed to just 0.5 per cent in March 2025. The central bank’s change in monetary policy stance from “withdrawal of accommodation” to “neutral”, and steps to inject liquidity into the banking system, helped banks manage the challenge of raising resources. These liquidity-enhancing steps included Open Market Operations (OMOs) — buying government bonds, long-term USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction, and the cut in the Cash Reserve Ratio from 4.5 per cent to 4.0 per cent, releasing over Rs 1 trillion into the system.

Early into the new financial year – 2025–26 (FY26) – the outlook is cautious due to moderation in economic growth and uncertainty on the global trade front as the United States announced reciprocal tariffs on trading partners. Advances are expected to grow 12–13 per cent with a moderate pick-up across segments. “The pace of deposit growth and recovery in non-bank funding and retail lending remain monitorable,” rating agency Crisil said in its outlook for FY26. Overall gross non-performing assets (NPAs) are likely to bottom out. While corporate health remains robust, elevated indebtedness among retail borrowers bears watching, it added.