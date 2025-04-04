Union Bank of India to BoI: Large PSBs miss FY25 deposit growth targets

Large state-owned lenders like Union Bank of India, Bank of India, and Indian Bank have missed the deposit growth targets they had set for the recently concluded financial year FY25. These lenders’ credit growth was higher than their deposit growth.

Union Bank’s loan and deposit portfolios both grew at single digits. Its deposits grew by 6.05 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 12.71 trillion, while loan growth increased by 8.28 per cent to Rs 9.46 trillion. The lender had projected 9–11 per cent growth in deposits and 11–13 per cent growth in loans.

Latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed scheduled commercial banks clocked loan growth of 11 per cent for FY25, while deposits grew by 10.3 per cent.

Chennai-based Indian Bank reported gross advances growth of 10.1 per cent to Rs 5.88 trillion, while deposit growth was 7.1 per cent to Rs 7.37 trillion. In its post-earnings analyst call for Q3FY25, Indian Bank had given guidance of 8–10 per cent growth for deposits and 11–13 per cent for advances.

Also Read

Another state-run lender, Bank of India, clocked 11.21 per cent Y-o-Y growth in domestic deposits to Rs 7 trillion as on March 31, 2025, as compared to its guidance of around 13–14 per cent. The domestic credit growth of the bank stood at 14.28 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 5.63 trillion.

Bank of Baroda recorded 9.28 per cent Y-o-Y growth in domestic deposits to Rs 12.42 trillion at the end of March 31, 2025, while credit growth was 13.70 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10.21 trillion. The lender had projected 9–11 per cent growth in deposits and 11–13 per cent growth in advances.

Kolkata-based state-owned lender UCO Bank’s domestic deposits grew by 10.40 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.76 trillion, while advances expanded by 20.37 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.95 trillion. The domestic current and savings deposit ratio of the bank was 37.9 per cent at the end of March, as compared to 39.25 per cent a year ago. The credit-to-deposit ratio was 75.01 per cent.