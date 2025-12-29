Bandhan Bank sells over ₹6,800 crore stressed assets to ARCIL, Phoenix

Bandhan Bank on Monday said it has sold stressed assets worth over Rs 6,800 crore to two asset reconstruction companies — Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (ARCIL) and Phoenix ARC — as part of efforts to reduce non-performing assets and sharpen focus on core lending.

What assets did Bandhan Bank sell to ARCIL?

The bank sold an unsecured non-performing asset portfolio that was over 180 days past due, with a principal outstanding of Rs 3,165.25 crore, to ARCIL for Rs 569.75 crore on a security receipt (SR) basis. ARCIL subscribed to 53.25 per cent of the SRs, while Bandhan Bank retained the remaining 46.75 per cent.