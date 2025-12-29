Bank NPAs at multi-decade lows as gross NPA ratio falls to 2.1%: RBI data

Asset quality of commercial banks continued to improve, with the ratio of gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) to gross advances declining to 2.1 per cent as of September 30 and net NPAs falling to 0.5 per cent, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

During 2024-25, about 42.8 per cent of the reduction in GNPAs was attributable to recoveries and upgrades. The net NPA (NNPA) ratio also declined to 0.5 per cent at the end of March, partly reflecting higher provisioning, the RBI said in its annual Trends and Progress of Banking in India report released on Monday.