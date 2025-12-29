Bank fraud amount rises 30% to ₹21,515 crore in April-September H1FY26

Amount involved in banking system frauds surged to ₹21,515 crore in H1FY26, up 30 per cent from the same period last year, while the number of frauds fell 2.8 times during this period to 5,092.

How does H1FY26 compare with H1FY25 and full-year FY25?

The amount involved in banking system frauds stood at ₹16,569 crore in H1FY25, though the number of frauds was 18,386. Meanwhile, the amount involved in frauds at the end of FY25 stood at ₹34,771 crore and the number of frauds was 23,879.

What is driving the rise in the amount involved in frauds?

The rise in the amount involved in frauds was mainly attributed to the re-examination and fresh reporting of 122 fraud cases amounting to ₹18,336 crore after ensuring compliance with the judgment of the Supreme Court of India dated March 27, 2023.

“Based on the date of occurrence of frauds, during 2024-25, the share of card or internet frauds in the total stood at 66.8 per cent in terms of the number of cases. In terms of amount, the share of advances-related frauds was 33.1 per cent,” the report said. The data refers to frauds of ₹1 lakh and above. What does the data show on withdrawn fraud cases? As on September 30, 2025, 942 frauds amounting to ₹1.28 trillion were withdrawn by banks and financial institutions due to non-compliance with the principles of natural justice as per the judgment of the Supreme Court.

How did fraud patterns vary across bank groups in 2024-25? In 2024-25, private sector banks accounted for 59.3 per cent of the total number of frauds reported, while public sector banks accounted for 70.7 per cent of the amount involved. Within private sector banks, card or internet-related frauds accounted for the largest share by number, while frauds related to advances constituted the largest share by value in 2024-25. On the other hand, state-owned banks reported the highest share of frauds related to advances, both in terms of number of cases and the amount involved. The share of card or internet frauds declined across all bank groups in both number and amount involved during 2024-25.