Microfinance portfolio drops 7.3% to ₹3.14 trillion in Q3, says MFIN

Portfolio quality also showed improvement. For NBFC-MFIs, portfolio at risk (PAR) for 31–180 days improved to 3.1 per cent as of December 31, 2025, compared with 6.3 per cent a year earlier.
NBFC-MFIs remained the largest provider of microcredit, with loan outstanding of Rs 1.32 trillion, accounting for 42.1 per cent of the total industry portfolio. Banks held the second-largest share, with Rs 83,905 crore outstanding, representing 26.7 per cent of the microcredit universe. Small finance banks (SFBs) accounted for Rs 55,187 crore, or 17.5 per cent, while NBFCs held 12.5 per cent and other MFIs accounted for 1.2 per cent.