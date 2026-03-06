Microfinance portfolio drops 7.3% to ₹3.14 trillion in Q3, says MFIN

The microfinance sector’s loan portfolio declined to Rs 3.14 trillion as of December 2025, a 7.3 per cent fall sequentially from September, although the pace of contraction has eased, according to the Micro Finance Industry Network’s (MFIN) Micrometer report for Q3 FY26.

The decline in portfolio has also resulted in a sharp fall in the number of borrowers being served. MFIN estimates that around 50 lakh clients have lost access to formal finance, calling it a serious policy concern.

On a year-on-year basis, the sector’s gross loan portfolio declined 18.3 per cent, reflecting ongoing stress and tighter credit conditions in the microfinance segment. The total number of active loan accounts stood at 10.5 crore.

“The moot point as of now is that despite normalisation of credit quality and strict implementation of MFIN guardrails to check over-indebtedness, the sector continues to face liquidity issues,” said Alok Misra, chief executive officer and director at MFIN.

He added that the industry expects the proposed guarantee scheme for wholesale lending to ease liquidity constraints. “The good monsoon has created pent-up demand, and microfinance is well positioned to cater to it provided sufficient liquidity is available,” Misra said.