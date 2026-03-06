Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / Banking / Microfinance portfolio drops 7.3% to ₹3.14 trillion in Q3, says MFIN

Microfinance portfolio drops 7.3% to ₹3.14 trillion in Q3, says MFIN

Microfinance loan portfolio fell to Rs 3.14 trillion in Q3 FY26, down 7.3% sequentially, with 50 lakh borrowers losing access to formal finance even as portfolio quality showed improvement

Microfinance
premium
Anupreksha Jain
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 7:38 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The microfinance sector’s loan portfolio declined to Rs 3.14 trillion as of December 2025, a 7.3 per cent fall sequentially from September, although the pace of contraction has eased, according to the Micro Finance Industry Network’s (MFIN) Micrometer report for Q3 FY26.
 
The decline in portfolio has also resulted in a sharp fall in the number of borrowers being served. MFIN estimates that around 50 lakh clients have lost access to formal finance, calling it a serious policy concern.
 
On a year-on-year basis, the sector’s gross loan portfolio declined 18.3 per cent, reflecting ongoing stress and tighter credit conditions in the microfinance segment. The total number of active loan accounts stood at 10.5 crore.
 
“The moot point as of now is that despite normalisation of credit quality and strict implementation of MFIN guardrails to check over-indebtedness, the sector continues to face liquidity issues,” said Alok Misra, chief executive officer and director at MFIN.
 
He added that the industry expects the proposed guarantee scheme for wholesale lending to ease liquidity constraints. “The good monsoon has created pent-up demand, and microfinance is well positioned to cater to it provided sufficient liquidity is available,” Misra said.
 
During the quarter, NBFC-MFIs disbursed Rs 29,819 crore across 49.3 lakh loan accounts, including both owned and managed portfolios. Overall disbursements were 32.8 per cent higher than the same quarter last year. The average loan size disbursed per account in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 60,479, up 16.3 per cent year-on-year.
 
Portfolio quality also showed improvement. For NBFC-MFIs, portfolio at risk (PAR) for 31–180 days improved to 3.1 per cent as of December 31, 2025, compared with 6.3 per cent a year earlier.
 
NBFC-MFIs remained the largest provider of microcredit, with loan outstanding of Rs 1.32 trillion, accounting for 42.1 per cent of the total industry portfolio. Banks held the second-largest share, with Rs 83,905 crore outstanding, representing 26.7 per cent of the microcredit universe. Small finance banks (SFBs) accounted for Rs 55,187 crore, or 17.5 per cent, while NBFCs held 12.5 per cent and other MFIs accounted for 1.2 per cent.
 
Across lender categories, portfolios declined on a year-on-year basis. NBFC-MFIs’ portfolios fell 11.9 per cent, banks 33.6 per cent, SFBs 12 per cent, and NBFCs 9.7 per cent between December 2024 and December 2025.
 
Bihar remained the largest state by portfolio outstanding, followed by Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Bank CD ratio stays at record 82.5% as credit growth outpaces deposits

SAT rejects ex-IndusInd Bank deputy CEO Khurana plea for Sebi records

Foreign banks find India growth story comes with strict entry conditions

Premium

SWIFT: Global banks to roll out new norms to speed up cross-border payments

Premium

RBI's CMI norms set to impact private banks more due to higher exposure

Topics :microfinance industryMFIsNBFCs

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story