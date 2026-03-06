NBFC-MFIs diversify beyond microfinance into LAP and housing loans

“We had indicated in our medium-term goal, the growth rate of microfinance would be lingering in the early teens and the rest of the growth will come from retail. We are also seeing that retail is actually outperforming our guidance a little bit. It's possible that retail will have a little more share than what we anticipated in the growth trajectory,” said Ganesh Narayanan, chief executive officer (CEO) & MD, CreditAccess Grameen, in the investor call for Q3FY26.