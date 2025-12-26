PNB reports over Rs 2,000 crore loan fraud in SREI accounts to RBI

The New Delhi-based Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said it has reported fraud of over Rs 2,000 crore to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) against the erstwhile promoters of two entities.

Which loan accounts are involved and what are the amounts?

This includes a loan account of SREI Equipment Finance Ltd for a fraud of Rs 1,241 crore and SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd of Rs 1,193 crore. The state-owned lender has made provision for the entire outstanding amount, according to a stock exchange filing.

How did PNB perform in the September quarter of FY26?

PNB reported a 14 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 4,904 crore for the September quarter of FY26. It had logged a profit of Rs 4,303 crore in the year-ago period, the state-owned lender said in a BSE filing.

What is the background of SREI Infrastructure Finance? SREI Infrastructure Finance entered the construction equipment financing segment in 1989. Following the successful implementation of the resolution plan by National Asset Reconstruction Co. (NARCL), which was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in August 2023, the company’s board was reconstituted, according to its website. What do the operating profit and asset quality numbers show? PNB’s operating profit in July–September was Rs 7,227 crore and Rs 14,308 crore in April–September (H1) FY26, recording growth of 5.46 per cent and 6.51 per cent, respectively, on a year-on-year basis. However, PNB’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improved by 103 basis points to 3.45 per cent as on September 2025 from 4.48 per cent a year ago. Net NPA ratio improved by 10 basis points to 0.36 per cent from 0.46 per cent as on September 2024. The bank further said its savings deposits increased to Rs 5,08,964 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 4.2 per cent, while current deposits increased to Rs 74,215 crore, an increase of 9 per cent.