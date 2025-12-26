Mint Road in 2025: A year filled with opening doors and tightening screws

2025 saw a lucrative business segment being opened up for banks in India – the financing of mergers and acquisitions (M&As). It has thus far been the exclusive stomping ground of foreign banks (even though its funding remains offshore – as in, it’s not on the books of these entities’ rupee books) and a few select shadow banks. This is set to change with Mint Road’s draft on ‘commercial banks: capital market exposure’. While there is no sizing study on the M&A business, banks – irrespective of the colour of their capital – will get free play. M&As are set to reshape India Inc – annual deal volumes are well above the $100 billion mark. This will, of course, call for rewiring banks (once operational guidelines are issued) when they step into the trade, as it will segue lenders with a collateral-backed legacy into the equities markets.