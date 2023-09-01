Home / Industry / Banking / PSB Alliance to provide door-step banking services in 6,800 centres

PSB Alliance to provide door-step banking services in 6,800 centres

At present, pure-play supply chain finance from banks is only around Rs 1 trillion

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

PSB Alliance Ltd, an entity set up by 12 public sector banks, will scale up its doorstep banking services for retail customers from the present 100 centres to 6,800 centres by June 2024. While it entered the domain of services for supply-chain financing, the outfit is also looking at expanding the scope of activities to address the requirements of wholesale banking and high-net-worth individuals.

Rajinder Mirakhur, chief executive and managing director, PSB Alliance said the company has appointed Veefin Solutions to deploy and administer a Unified Cloud-based Supply Chain Financing (SCF) ecosystem in the country. The supply chain financing would primarily help small businesses and aims to tap five per cent of the total credit market.

At present, pure-play supply chain finance from banks is only around Rs 1 trillion, and the alliance over the next three to four years seeks to increase it to at least five per cent of the total system-wide bank credit. At the current volume of bank credit, the five per cent works out to be around Rs 7.5 trillion. The overall bank credit rose 14.5 per cent year-on-year in the week ending July 28, to Rs 148.2 trillion.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health

Top headlines: G20 in J&K, RBI to meet PSB directors, $ at Rs 91 in Hawala

HDFC, IDFC mergers may not trigger consolidation of PSU banks: Analysts

PSB's net profit more than doubles at 124.8% in Q1 to Rs 34,418 crore

Finance ministry asks public sector banks to share bond portfolio data

HDFC Capital Advisors plans to raise $2 billion private credit fund

Central Bank raises Rs 1,500 cr via Tier-II bonds to fund biz growth

CD issuances rise in August; market expects incremental CRR extension

Fitch retains SBI, 5 other PSB' rating at BBB, with stable outlook

RBI cautions UCB directors against camouflage of financial position

Topics :public sector banksIndian banking system

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story