PSBs' loan growth to outpace private banks in FY26: Fitch Ratings

The loan book of public sector banks (PSBs) will continue to swell faster this financial year than that of private peers, which are grappling with asset quality pressures in unsecured portfolios and elevated loan deposit ratios (LDRs), rating agency Fitch said on Monday.

PSB’s loan book is estimated to grow at 12 to 13 per cent, while private lenders will expand their portfolio by about 10 per cent in the financial year 2026 (FY26), Saswata Guha, senior director, Banks, Fitch Ratings said.

PSBs’ loans grew by 12.4 per cent while private peers lagged with 7.5 per cent in FY25.