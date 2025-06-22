RBI, banks to launch DPIP platform to combat rising digital payment frauds

In a bid to rein in the increasing incidence of digital payment frauds, major public and private sector banks have been roped to develop Digital Payment Intelligence Platform (DPIP) as a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) under the supervision and guidance of the RBI.

The proposed platform seeks to bolster fraud risk management by facilitating real-time intelligence sharing and gathering, thereby preventing fraudulent digital transactions, sources said.

According to sources, the institutional structure of the proposed entity would be created with the help of both public sector and private sector lenders as fraud is a common monster.

Earlier this month, a high-level meeting in this regard was convened to finalise the structure of the platform where senior bank officials, RBI officials and other stakeholders were present.

Since the issue is one of the top agenda for both the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), sources said the platform should become operational in the next few months. Once operational, DPIP will collect and analyse data from various sources to identify potential threats and prevent fraudulent activities. By enabling real-time data sharing, the platform will help prevent scams and ensure secure transactions. Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) has been assigned for building a prototype of DPIP in consultation with 5-10 banks. It is going to leverage advanced technologies to curb payment-related frauds. RBI, in June last year, formed a committee, chaired by A P Hota, former MD & CEO of NPCI, to examine various aspects of establishing this digital public infrastructure.