Banks expect MSME credit spurt from ECLGS 5.0 amid war shadow on growth

“As per rough estimates, since the scheme was announced only last night, additional borrowing could be in the range of ₹12,000-15,000 crore because of this support,” Indian Bank MD and CEO Binod Kumar said. “However, not all borrowers may opt for it. Even in the past, several strong borrowers did not avail themselves of the scheme. Those who can survive on their own may choose not to go for it, although the interest rate and other terms are attractive,” Kumar said.