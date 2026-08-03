RBI appoints Monisha Chakraborty as executive director from August 3

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Monisha Chakraborty as executive director (ED) with effect from August 3, 2026. Before her promotion as ED, she served as chief general manager-in-charge in the Department of Supervision. As executive director, Chakraborty will oversee the Foreign Exchange Department and the Financial Markets Regulation Department.

A career central banker, Chakraborty has more than three decades of experience at the RBI, having worked in supervision, foreign exchange, and government and bank accounts. She holds a degree in economics and a master's degree in business economics, both from the University of Delhi.