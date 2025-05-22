RBI expects interest rates to fall after new co-lending norms take effect

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) expects that the final interest rate charged to borrowers by digital lenders will come down once its new draft guidelines on co-lending take effect, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The message was conveyed during a meeting held earlier this week between senior RBI officials and representatives from the fintech industry. The fintech sector was represented by executives from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), Unified Fintech Forum (UFF, formerly DLAI), and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC).

“There was a discussion on whether any friction had emerged after the draft co-lending guidelines were released. We also discussed how different models — CLM2 versus CLM1 — would be affected,” said an industry source who requested anonymity.

The RBI’s draft co-lending norms propose a blended interest rate, calculated as the weighted average of the rates charged by participating lenders. This approach is expected to reduce borrowing costs by distributing the interest burden more evenly. Under the proposal, the final interest rate for a borrower would reflect each lender’s funding share. The regulatory update follows RBI’s October 2024 action against four non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which were temporarily barred from disbursing loans due to excessively high interest rates. The ban was subsequently lifted. As per the RBI’s co-lending framework, CLM1 involves simultaneous loan origination and disbursal by both banks and NBFCs. Under CLM2, NBFCs can originate and disburse loans, and the bank reimburses up to 80 per cent of the loan amount later.

The source mentioned that industry feedback on the draft guidelines has been submitted to the RBI and is currently under evaluation. "The feedback included points such as the practical challenges under the new norms, treatment of the existing portfolio, and necessary steps before final regulations are implemented," the source added. The draft guidelines, issued in April, expanded the scope of co-lending to include all regulated entities and extended its applicability beyond priority sectors. Call for NBFC access to UPI creditline Industry bodies also requested that the RBI expand the creditline on UPI (Unified Payments Interface) facility to include NBFCs, after the facility was extended to small finance banks (SFBs) earlier this year.

“We have requested that it be extended to NBFCs because this would unlock significant credit access for populations currently excluded by banks. It could initially be limited to NBFCs meeting higher standards in terms of capital, scale, and technical capability. We understand that the RBI is proceeding cautiously,” said another source. However, sources indicated there may be limited appetite to open this feature to NBFCs immediately, given that SFBs were only recently included. “Even if it is expanded, it will likely begin with the top five to ten NBFCs, given the capital requirements and the scale needed. Banks also need to ramp up their implementation first,” said a second source.