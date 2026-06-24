RBI caps compensation for digital fraud victims at ₹25,000 under new norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday finalised a compensation framework for victims of small-value digital banking frauds, under which customers who lose up to ₹50,000 in fraudulent electronic banking transactions will be eligible for compensation of up to ₹25,000, subject to certain conditions. However, the central bank has pushed back the implementation date by six months from July 1, 2026, proposed in the draft framework, to January 1, 2027. The directions will apply to electronic banking transactions undertaken on or after that date.

Under the framework, a victim, including an individual or sole proprietor, will be compensated 85 per cent of the net loss amount or ₹25,000, whichever is lower, once in a lifetime.

To be eligible, the customer must report the fraud both to the bank and on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or Helpline 1930 within five calendar days of its occurrence. According to the RBI, the revised framework expands the scope of customer protection in fraudulent electronic banking transactions and lays down responsibilities for banks in handling complaints, reversing unauthorised transactions and compensating eligible victims. For fraud cases involving losses below ₹29,412, customers will receive compensation equal to 85 per cent of the net loss. In such cases, the RBI will bear 65 per cent of the net loss, while the customer's bank and the beneficiary bank will each contribute 10 per cent.

For frauds involving losses of ₹29,412 or more but up to ₹50,000, where the compensation is capped at ₹25,000, the RBI will contribute ₹19,118, while the customer's bank and the beneficiary bank will each contribute ₹2,941. In cross-border fraudulent transactions, the RBI will contribute ₹19,118 and the customer's bank ₹5,882. "The burden of proving customer liability in complaints involving fraudulent EBTs shall lie on the bank," the RBI said. Customers will continue to enjoy zero liability where the fraud occurs due to negligence or deficiency on the part of the bank, irrespective of whether the customer reported the transaction. Zero liability will also apply in cases of third-party breaches if the unauthorised transaction is reported within five calendar days of occurrence.

The amended directions define negligence by a bank to include failure to put in place mandated security systems, non-issuance of transaction alerts, absence of 24x7 reporting channels, failure to act diligently on customer complaints, system malfunctions, security breaches and internal frauds leading to unauthorised transactions. Banks will be required to provide customers with round-the-clock channels for reporting fraudulent transactions and loss of debit or credit cards. They must also send instant SMS alerts for all electronic banking transactions above ₹500 and email alerts wherever customers have registered email addresses. The RBI has also prescribed timelines for complaint resolution. Banks must examine complaints, establish liability and issue a response within 45 calendar days in domestic fraud cases and 60 calendar days in cross-border fraud cases.