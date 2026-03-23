RBI injects ₹79,256 crore into banking system via overnight VRR auction
The liquidity injected was much lower than the notified amount of ₹1 trillion, despite the sharp drop in surplus liquidity in the banking system due to advance tax payments
The liquidity injected was much lower than the notified amount of ₹1 trillion, despite the sharp drop in surplus liquidity in the banking system due to advance tax payments
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday infused ₹79,256 crore transient liquidity into the banking system through overnight variable rate (VRR) auction.
The RBI injected the funds at cut-off and weighted average rates of 5.26 per cent, the central bank said in a release.
The liquidity injected was much lower than the notified amount of ₹1 trillion, despite the sharp drop in surplus liquidity in the banking system due to advance tax payments.
Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in deficit of about ₹65,395.64 crore as on March 23.
On March 20, the central bank had infused ₹25,101 crore transient liquidity in the banking system through a three-day VRR auction.
On March 17, the RBI injected ₹48,014 crore liquidity in to the banking system via seven-day VRR.
Prior to this, the RBI infused ₹3.50 trillion of durable liquidity into the banking system through open market purchase (OMO) of government securities since January 2026.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 1:50 PM IST