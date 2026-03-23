RBI injects ₹79,256 crore into banking system via overnight VRR auction

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday infused ₹79,256 crore transient liquidity into the banking system through overnight variable rate (VRR) auction.

The RBI injected the funds at cut-off and weighted average rates of 5.26 per cent, the central bank said in a release.

The liquidity injected was much lower than the notified amount of ₹1 trillion, despite the sharp drop in surplus liquidity in the banking system due to advance tax payments.

Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in deficit of about ₹65,395.64 crore as on March 23.

On March 20, the central bank had infused ₹25,101 crore transient liquidity in the banking system through a three-day VRR auction.