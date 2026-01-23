Retail credit portfolio led by 31-40 age group, shows CRIF High Mark report

Also, the younger age groups (under or of age 25; and between 26–30) show higher delinquency, particularly in the 31–90 days past due segment, at 2.6 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively. The report provides a comprehensive overview of how different age groups drive India’s retail credit growth, portfolio concentration, and risk trends using consumer bureau data as of November 2025. It shows younger borrowers (under or of age 30 years) leading new credit entry and unsecured loan volumes, while the 31–40 age segment anchors portfolio value and outstanding balances. Overall delinquency has improved year on year, though early-stage stress remains higher among younger borrowers, especially in unsecured products.