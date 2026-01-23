Retail credit portfolio led by 31-40 age group, shows CRIF High Mark report

The first edition of the Credit Insight Report 2026 from credit bureau CRIF High Mark shows the portfolio is concentrated in the mid-age segment, led by the 31–40 group borrowers at 28.5 per cent (32.2 per cent of active loans, 29.4 per cent of the portfolio by share as of November 2025). The average exposure per borrower stood at Rs 565,290.
Also, the younger age groups (under or of age 25; and between 26–30) show higher delinquency, particularly in the 31–90 days past due segment, at 2.6 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively. The report provides a comprehensive overview of how different age groups drive India’s retail credit growth, portfolio concentration, and risk trends using consumer bureau data as of November 2025. It shows younger borrowers (under or of age 30 years) leading new credit entry and unsecured loan volumes, while the 31–40 age segment anchors portfolio value and outstanding balances. Overall delinquency has improved year on year, though early-stage stress remains higher among younger borrowers, especially in unsecured products.