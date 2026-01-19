Home / Industry / Banking / Rate cuts drive stronger loan growth, boosting profits for India's banks

Rate cuts drive stronger loan growth, boosting profits for India's banks

Banks will see loan growth pick up in the October-December quarter after the RBI's rate cuts last year and the 100 basis points cut to the cash reserve ratio in June

Indian banking sector outlook 2026, RBI rate cuts impact banks, bank credit growth India, net interest margins banks, foreign investment Indian banks, deposit growth slowdown, microfinance stress India, banking liquidity RBI OMOs
Over the weekend, HDFC Bank reported better loan growth than a year ago and beat profit estimates
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 11:06 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Harshita Swaminathan, Rachel Yeo and Justina T. Lee
  India’s top banks should post better loan growth numbers as the central bank’s rate cuts continue to take effect, after largest private sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd. beat analysts’ estimate on back of strong loan growth, signaling it’s emerging from a period of deliberate slowdown. 
 
Banks will see loan growth pick up in the October-December quarter after the RBI’s rate cuts last year and the 100 basis points cut to the cash reserve ratio in June. Lending margins should also stabilise, with Jefferies expecting a slight expansion sequentially as the cost of funds may be lower.  
 
For IndusInd Bank Ltd., investors will focus on how the new management plans to turn around the bank after last year’s ₹1,960 crore ($217 million) accounting discrepancy led its chief executive officer to resign. The bank said in a pre-earnings update that net advances at the end of the quarter slid 13 per cent on-year, and deposits fell 3.8 per cent. 
 
Over the weekend, HDFC Bank reported better loan growth than a year ago and beat profit estimates. Its CFO also said they would grow faster than the industry average in the 2027 financial year. ICICI Bank Ltd missed net income estimates and reappointed CEO Sandeep Bakhshi for two more years, removing a key overhang over the stock.  
 
Markets will also watch for commentary from India’s large pharmaceutical manufacturers. Semaglutide, Novo Nordisk A/S’s weight-loss drug, will lose patent protection this year in several large markets. An Indian court in December allowed Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. to manufacture and export the drug.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CD ratio won't constrain HDFC Bank's loan growth aspirations: MD Jagdishan

Public sector banks seek RBI OMO support for state development loans

Premium

NBFCs seek lower Sarfaesi limit for debt resolution, better harmonisation

Bank credit to grow 13% in FY27 despite high LDR constraints: Ind-Ra

Japan's SMBC gets RBI's in-principle nod for wholly owned arm in India

Topics :Indian banking sectorBanking sectorBanking IndustryIndian BanksIndian banks loans

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story