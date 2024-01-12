SBI floats a green rupee term deposit scheme; eyes family offices

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), floated a green rupee term deposit scheme on Friday to raise money for financing environmentally friendly projects. Besides approaching retail customers, SBI will look at tapping family offices, entities that manage money for high net worth individuals, for garnering green money.

These would be medium and long-term deposits with three maturity buckets – 1,111 days, 1,777 days, and 2,222 days. The deposit scheme is open to resident individuals, non-individuals, and non-resident Indian (NRI) customers. The current framework permits green deposits to be denominated in Indian currency only.

According to the SBI website, these green term deposits are available for three specific tenors, at 10 basis points below the card rate for retail deposits.

Currently, the scheme is available through the branch network, and it will soon be made available through digital channels such as YONO and Internet Banking Services (INB), SBI said in a statement today.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman of SBI, told Business Standard that this is part of the lender’s steps for diversification of asset class. This will be useful for family offices whose corpus would get used for funding sustainable projects. This being a new product, the task is to create awareness, and there is no target for raising a specific amount.

SBI strives towards fulfilling the ambitious goal of the Government of India of making our nation net carbon zero by 2070, fostering a greener and environmentally responsible financial future for all, Khara said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a framework for green deposits raised by regulated entities (REs) on or after June 1, 2023. REs cannot finance green activities/projects first and raise green deposits thereafter. They have to disclose the actual amount of green deposits raised during the year and the use of such funds according to provisions of RBI norms. REs can engage with any appropriate and reputed domestic/international agency for external review of the Financing Framework.

As of September 2023, SBI had a deposit base of over Rs 46.89 trillion with a current account savings account (CASA) ratio of 41.88 per cent and advances of more than Rs 34.11 trillion.