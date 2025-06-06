RBI seems reasonably satisfied with the clean-up at IndusInd Bank

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) appears reasonably satisfied with the clean-up undertaken at IndusInd Bank following the accounting discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio and other segments that led to the resignation of the bank’s top management. However, the central bank made it clear that it will not hesitate to take further action, if required. It also reiterated that while such “episodes” may occur from time to time, they are not a cause for concern as long as they remain infrequent.

Additionally, following the IndusInd Bank episode, RBI has sharpened its supervisory tools and calibrated its supervisory approach so that it is in a position to anticipate such “red flags” much in advance.

Shares of IndusInd Bank soared 2.50 per cent on the BSE following these remarks by the central bank on Friday. “The MD & CEO has resigned, taking moral responsibility. That should be good enough. If there are other criminal acts that have happened, then the law will take its course, and in case RBI has to step in and take any action, then RBI will not be failing in its duties,” said Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, RBI, adding that the banking system as a whole is very robust. “These episodes will happen and they do not bother us too much as long as they are few and far between. The bank has taken enough steps to improve its accounting and other practices. On the whole, the bank is doing well,” he further said.

Supplementing the Governor’s remarks on the IndusInd Bank episode, RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J stated that the priority was to ensure proper accounting of all discrepancies, duly supported by internal and external audits, and that it must be reflected in the fourth-quarter results. This, he said, has been accomplished by the bank. ALSO READ: IndusInd's accounting lapses: NFRA to seek audit report by Grant Thornton The bank reported a net loss of Rs 2,329 crore in the January–March quarter (Q4FY25), as it substantially ramped up provisions and reversed incorrectly booked revenue and income entries linked to accounting discrepancies in the derivatives and microfinance segments discovered during the quarter.

Along with its worst-ever quarterly loss, the bank disclosed that its board suspects fraud may have been committed against the bank, potentially involving certain employees with significant roles in accounting and financial reporting. Accordingly, the board directed that necessary steps be taken under applicable laws, including reporting to regulatory authorities and investigative agencies, and fixing the accountability of all persons responsible for these lapses. Additionally, Swaminathan said that RBI wanted a forensic audit and accountability process to be undertaken to ensure those responsible are held accountable. The examination of fraud must be completed, following which law enforcement should take over. This, he added, has already been accomplished.

Further, he said that during this episode, RBI has ensured that “no customer is put to loss or inconvenience, and there is no systemic impact arising out of these episodes”. “Whatever was supposed to play out over the last three months is more or less on track and I am sure it should, if not immediately, at least very soon settle down and be back to normal,” Swaminathan said. Sumant Kathpalia and Arun Khurana both resigned from their positions as MD & CEO and Deputy CEO, taking moral responsibility for the loss incurred due to accounting lapses highlighted by the Grant Thornton report. The bank is now being run by a committee of executives, comprising Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking, and Anil Rao, Chief Administrative Officer, until a new CEO is appointed. The deadline to submit names of probable CEOs to RBI ends on 30 June.