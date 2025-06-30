Home / Industry / Banking / SBI plans to solarise 4 million homes by FY27, marks 70 years of service

SBI plans to solarise 4 million homes by FY27, marks 70 years of service

As it celebrates 70 years, SBI commits to solarising 4 million homes by FY27, scaling rooftop projects, modernising ATMs, and advancing AI-driven customer solutions

Since its inception in 1955, it has evolved from supporting India’s early development goals into a driving force of its digital and green economy. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:19 PM IST
The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), plans to solarise four million homes by FY2027 to play a lead role in the renewable energy transition and in advancing the country's Net Zero 2070 goals.
 
SBI, in a statement today, said the lender marks 70 years of service to India. With a ₹66 trillion balance sheet and over 520 million customers, SBI enters its eighth decade focused on sustainability, digital innovation, and inclusive growth.
 
Since its inception in 1955, it has evolved from supporting India’s early development goals into a driving force of its digital and green economy. 
 
The Solar Rooftop Investment Programme aligns with the national objective of solarising 10 million residential projects. In December 2024, the bank signed a pact with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a $90.50 million loan to fund residential solar rooftop projects. SBI also raised a $165 million line of credit from the World Bank in 2023 to support installation of solar rooftop projects in the residential sector.
 
As part of its continued focus on customer excellence, the bank is modernising its trade finance operations through digitalisation, standardisation, and centralisation. A new centre in Kolkata will serve branches across India, ensuring faster and more efficient service, it added.
 
It is actively deploying generative artificial intelligence (AI), big data, predictive analytics, and large language models (LLMs) to personalise customer experiences. It will upgrade over 25,000 ATM machines in the current financial year (FY26) to modernise customer touchpoints. This is supported by the upcoming Data Lakehouse Project, delivering real-time AI insights across the bank’s operations, SBI said.
     

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

