Home / Industry / Banking / Karnataka Bank shares recover after CEO, ED resign; bank reassures clients

Karnataka Bank shares recover after CEO, ED resign; bank reassures clients

In May, the bank's statutory auditors had flagged certain expenditure incurred by the whole-time directors without taking the board into confidence

Karnataka Bank
premium
The bank has a reasonably strong board, with former State Bank of India Managing Director P Pradeep Kumar serving as the non-executive chairman. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Subrata PandaAnupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Karnataka Bank fell over 5 per cent on Monday following the resignations of its managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director (ED), which was communicated to the exchanges late Sunday evening. Both cited personal reasons for the decisions.
 
In May, the bank’s statutory auditors had flagged certain expenditure incurred by the whole-time directors without taking the board into confidence, which may have led to resignations, sources said.
 
On Monday, the bank sought to reassure customers, stating it remains well-capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio of 19.85 per cent-- reflecting its strong financial position and sound risk management practices.
 
Customers of this old generation community based bank have not reacted to the developments, and the share price recovered from day’s low to close at ~195.75 a piece.
 
In a statement, the bank said, “…Karnataka Bank would like to reassure all its valued customers and stakeholders that the safety and security of depositors’ money has always been, and will continue to be, our utmost priority. We wish to reiterate that the bank remains strong, resilient, and committed to upholding the trust placed in us over many decades”.
 
“The bank’s fundamentals remain strong, and our commitment to transparency, customer service, and ethical governance remains unwavering,” it further said.
 
The bank has a reasonably strong board, with former State Bank of India managing director P Pradeep Kumar being the non-executive chairman. The board includes Justice AV Chandrashekar, former judge, High Court of Karnataka and former Judicial Member, Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal, and Uma Shankar, former executive director of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), among others.
 
Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma, the MD & CEO of the bank, resigned from his position citing personal reasons, including his decision to relocate back to Mumbai.
 
Similarly, ED Sekhar Rao resigned from his position citing his inability to relocate to Mangaluru and other personal reasons.
 
Following the departure of the MD & CEO and ED, the bank has formed a search committee to identify suitable candidates for these positions.
 
A new CEO is expected to be in place in 4-6 months.
 
Additionally, the bank has appointed an experienced senior banker as the chief operating officer (COO) who will assume charge on July 2, and made substitute arrangements, subject to the regulator’s -- Reserve Bank of India (RBI) -- approval.
 
In its fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) earnings, the auditors of the bank flagged an expenditure of ~1.16 crore incurred in connection with engaging consultants.
 
It also flagged revenue expenditure and total fixed assets including capital expenditure amounting to ~37,00,000 incurred beyond the delegated powers of the whole-time directors and was not ratified by the board of the bank.
 
The said amount was supposed to be recovered from the concerned directors, the auditors had said.
 
In FY25, the bank reported a net profit of ~1,272 crore, compared to ~1,306 crore. Its advances stood at ~77,958 crore at the end of FY25 while its deposit stood at ~1.04 trillion. Its asset quality improved, with gross NPAs at 3.08 per cent, and net NPA at 1.31 per cent. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Investment bankers pocket just ₹104 crore from HDB Financial IPO

Premium

Banks to book treasury gains in Q1FY26 on yield fall, OMO support

Bank GNPAs fall to multi-decade low of 2.3% in March, may rise by FY27: RBI

Bank credit growth slows to 4.9% during fortnight ended May 30: RBI

Rupam Roy elected general secy of All-India State Bank Officers' Federation

Topics :Karnataka BankIndian banking sectorBanking sectorbanking shares

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story