Blackstone gets RBI approval for 9.99% stake purchase in Federal Bank

Private lender Federal Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved private equity firm Blackstone to acquire an up to 9.99 per cent stake in it.

Blackstone will invest ₹6,196.51 crore in Federal Bank through its affiliate Asia II Topco XIII Pte Ltd via a preferential issue on a private placement basis.

According to a notification from October 2025, the bank will issue up to 272.97 million warrants, each convertible into one fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹2, at a price of ₹227 per share (including a premium of ₹225). The investment will make the private equity firm the largest shareholder in the bank, as it does not have a promoter and all its shares are publicly held.