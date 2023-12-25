Home / Industry / Banking / S K Kalra appointed interim MD & CEO of North East Small Finance Bank

S K Kalra appointed interim MD & CEO of North East Small Finance Bank

The Reserve Bank of India and the board of NESFB have approved the appointment of Kalra, a former managing director of Andhra Bank

North East Small Finance Bank
BS Reporter

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Satish Kumar Kalra has been appointed interim managing director and chief executive officer of the merger-bound North East Small Finance Bank (NESFB). The Reserve Bank of India and the board of NESFB have granted approval to the appointment of S K Kalra, a former Managing Director of Andhra Bank. However, NESFB did not spell out details on the tenure (time).

At present, NESFB is going through a process for merger with Slice group entities. Kalra will spearhead the ongoing merger process between Slice and NESFB and also focus on the optimisation of bank operations and cultural integration of the two entities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Problem of plenty: Why flows into small-cap funds hit a record high in June

A 'Slice' of lifeline: Fintech firm to infuse capital in North East SFB

North East Small Finance Bank to sell over Rs 600 crore stressed assets

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank makes solid debut with 60% listing gains

Utkarsh SFB extends post-debut rally; zooms 125% against issue price

'Balance batao', 'digital didi': Fintech transforming financial inclusion

Bank frauds increase, private sector lenders make more write-offs

Bandhan Bank receives Rs 280 crore bid for Rs 776 crore home loan NPAs

Bandhan Bank to transfer housing finance NPAs to asset reconstruction co

RBI introduces card tokenisation facility at bank level for convenience

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :North Eastsmall finance bankingIndian banking sectorCEO

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story