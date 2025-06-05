Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Finserv promoters sell 1.94% stake in ₹5,828 crore block deal

Bajaj Finserv promoters sell 1.94% stake in ₹5,828 crore block deal

Promoter entities Jamnalal Sons and Bajaj Holdings will sell 31 million shares at a 3.3% discount, with Kotak Securities managing the share sale

bajaj Finserv

Promoter entities hold 60.64 per cent in Bajaj Finserv. In March this year, Bajaj Finserv announced it would buy out Allianz SE’s stake in the two insurance joint ventures — Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insur

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Promoter entities of Bajaj Finserv, Jamnalal Sons and Bajaj Holdings and Investment, will divest a 1.94 per cent stake in the company via block deals on Friday. As per the term sheet, the two entities are offering a cumulative 31 million shares at a base price of Rs 1,880 apiece, a 3.3 per cent discount to Thursday’s close of Rs 1,944. The promoter entities will raise approximately Rs 5,828 crore ($679 million) from the share sale. Kotak Securities is the investment bank handling the transaction.
Promoter entities hold 60.64 per cent in Bajaj Finserv. In March this year, Bajaj Finserv announced it would buy out Allianz SE’s stake in the two insurance joint ventures — Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC) — for Rs 24,180 crore. Bajaj Finserv will acquire approximately 1.01 per cent, Bajaj Holdings and Investment approximately 19.95 per cent, and Jamnalal Sons approximately 5.04 per cent, aggregating to 26 per cent in each of the insurance companies.
 
 

More From This Section

Wockhardt

Wockhardt eyes $9 bn market opportunity for novel antibiotic Zaynich

Apple, iPhone15, iPhone 15 Pro, Apple A17 Pro Processor, Apple A17 Pro chip, A17 Pro chip, A17 Pro Processor, Apple Processor, Apple event, Apple Wonderlust, iPhone launch india, made in india iphone, apple india

Apple inks 10-yr Rs 17.4 lakh/month retail deal in Borivali's Sky City Mall

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Apollo Green Energy posts ₹44.36 cr profit, recommends 15% dividend

Tata Memorial Hospital

Tata Memorial Centre ties up with Wipro GE to set up cancer research centre

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's, Alvotech to co-develop biosimilar of cancer drug Keytruda

Topics : Bajaj Finserv Bajaj Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon