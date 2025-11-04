Home / Industry / Banking / Yono 2.0 likely to launch by end of December: SBI Chairman C S Setty

Yono 2.0 likely to launch by end of December: SBI Chairman C S Setty

Aim to have 20 crore mobile banking customers

C S Setty, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India (SBI) (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
premium
C S Setty, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India (SBI)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 8:24 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to launch the upgraded version of its mobile banking app, Yono 2.0, by the end of December. The new version will be capable of handling 20 crore customers.
 
During the post-earnings press conference, SBI Chairman C S Setty said, “We are aiming for a commercial launch in the current quarter, mostly at the end of December. You will see a brand-new app, Yono 2.0, which is more intuitive. We have completely refreshed the technology.”
 
“While we have 9.3 crore mobile banking customers, we also have 10 crore internet banking customers. For them to have a common experience, we have completely revisited the code,” Setty said.
 
At present, there are 9.35 crore registered users on Yono, with 64 per cent of savings accounts opened through the platform in Q2FY26.
 
He said the aim is to have at least 20 crore mobile banking customers on the platform. “The platform from the beginning will be able to handle 20 crore customers, which means you need to have robust technology,” he said.
 
Separately, Setty also said the overall impact on SBI from transitioning to the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework for loan-loss provisioning will be minimal, as there is a four-year period to spread the additional provisioning requirement.
 

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

