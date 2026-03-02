10th IIMCAA awards: Soumya Pillai bags Journalist of the Year award

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) announced the winners of the 10th IIMCAA Awards on Monday, with Soumya Pillai selected as the 'Journalist of the Year'.

The announcement came at the Association's 14th annual Connections Meet in Delhi, with the awards honouring achievements across journalism, advertising, public relations and public service.

Among the prominent winners was Laxmi Devi Aere, a PTI senior correspondent, winning the 'Agriculture Reporter of the Year' title, while Medha Yadav received the 'Reporter of the Year (Broadcasting)' award.

Other jury awardees included Safeena Wani (reporter of the year - publishing), Mohammad Asad (producer of the year - broadcasting), Saurav Kumar Borah, Alpesh Arvind Karkare, Tanzil Asif, Hasleen Kaur and Panchanan Mishra, with special mentions for Gargy Satapathy, Nantha Kishore G K and Garima Singh.