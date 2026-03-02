Tata Motors, M&M, and JSW MG oppose Niti Aayog's transport report

Not just carmakers, even non-profit research organisation International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) has opposed the way ZEVs have been defined.
In the report, Niti Aayog put in a disclaimer that the “assertions, interpretations and conclusions” are those of the authors and “do not necessarily reflect the views of Niti Aayog or the Government of India”, adding that it does not “endorse or validate” the specific policy suggestions made in the document.
Queries related to this matter sent by Business Standard to Niti Aayog, Tata Motors, M&M and JSW MG Motor remained unanswered.
Small cars and CAFE norms