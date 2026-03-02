Coal production from captive, commercial mines rises 18.5% in February

Coal production from captive and commercial mines rose 18.51 per cent year-on-year to 20.49 million tonnes (MT) in February 2026, while dispatches reached 17.72 MT during the month, the Ministry of Coal said on Monday.

The Ministry said the sharp increase in output reflects sustained operational momentum and progressive scaling up of mining activities across the sector.

For the financial year 2025–26 up to February, cumulative coal production from captive and commercial mines registered an 11.58 per cent year-on-year growth.

During the same period, cumulative dispatches increased 6.78 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous financial year.