2,350 acres set aside for pharma and medical parks in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, which is targeting to become a market leader in pharmaceutical and medical device production, has earmarked 2,350 acres for setting up mega manufacturing parks in the domain.

These pharma, health care and biotech hubs will come up in Lalitpur, Pilibhit, and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) districts.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has envisioned increasing the state’s contribution to the pharma industry from 2 per cent to 10-12 per cent.

With the slew of pharma manufacturing hubs, UP is not only looking at catering the domestic market but tap the lucrative global pharma and medical export markets. The pharmaceutical industry in India, valued at $42 billion in 2021, is estimated to touch $130 billion by 2030.

Currently, pharma shipments from India are valued at $25 billion. The domestic pharma industry is among the top three globally in terms of producing medicines by volume. India is the global leader in supplying generic medicines by volume, commanding a 20 per cent market share.

“Various medical and pharma projects in UP will make the state self-reliant in these sectors and boost exports. This will contribute to the state’s economy and create jobs for the youth,” a state government spokesperson said.

A pharma park spanning 2,000 acres coming up in Lalitpur, is dedicated to the bulk drugs, starting/raw materials and active pharmaceuticals under the new UP Pharma Policy 2023.

A medical devices park, spread over 350 acres in Sector 28 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Greater Noida, will position the state a leading medical hub in South Asia.

It will house more than 100 medical equipment and devices manufacturing units. YEIDA is constructing flatted factories for medical devices firms, a majority of which fall under the purview of the small and medium enterprises, Chief Executive Offfier Arun Vir Singh had said.

These companies will manufacture an array of medical devices including orthopedic implants, oxygen concentrator, anaesthesia needle & kit, anaesthesia workstation, spinal implant, X- ray machine, endoscopic, biliary stent, ICU ventilator, ECG machine, chemotherapy device, radiology device, portable mobile lab, electrolyte analyzer, etc.