3 MoUs in semiconductor sector on day 2 of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed in the semiconductor sector on the second day of the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here on Thursday, one of them with South Korean firm Simmtech which committed an investment of Rs 1,250 crore in Gujarat for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, an official said.

The other two pacts were business-to-business collaborations involving four different companies, including corporate giants like ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, Micron Technology and Cisco, he said. A slew of other agreements in various sectors were also finalised on the second day of the three-day summit.



Five MoUs were inked in the port sector with the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) finalising agreements with the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard in areas of jetties and infrastructure development, with investment proposal of Rs 800 crore and Rs 174 crore, respectively, said Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) Rahul Gupta.



Furthermore, the Ahmedabad-based Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) signed an MoU with the Gujarat Knowledge Society to create a semiconductor design ecosystem and talent development for space and commercial technology, he said.



Separately, the Deendayal Port Authority at Kandla in Gujarat and Umeandus Technologies signed an MoU with an investment proposal of Rs 10,000 crore for port infrastructure-related development, Gupta told media persons. Also, a Rs 17,200-crore agreement was signed between Jio Energy and the Gujarat government in the field of renewable energy, he said. GMB also inked an MoU with Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd, which is planning expansion, with investment proposal of Rs 300 crore, the GIDC official said.



The Gujarat government signed an MoU with Open network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for vendors and retailers to use the digital platform, he said.



Business agreements were also signed in food processing and skill development segments on the second day of the three-day summit, Gupta said. "Simmtech will set up its unit at Sanand in Ahmedabad.



Two B2B MoUs were signed in the semiconductor sector -- one between ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel with Micron Technology and another between NAMTECH (New Age Makers Institute of Technology) and Cisco," said Gupta. "Eight MoUs have been signed for skilling of workforce for Industry 4.0.



Similarly, 14 agreements were inked with the Kaushalya Skill University for skill requirements for global future workforce with an aim to prepare workforce for industry 4.0," he said.



The Gujarat Maritime University and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd also signed an MoU for setting up a port-related centre of excellence in the state, the GIDC MD said.



On day 2 of the event, a total of 13 country and state seminars were organised along with seven seminars by as many organisations.



Eleven 11 thematic conference were also held, he said. Gupta said Gujarat, which has announced a semiconductor policy, will manufacture the country's first make in India chip in 2024. Artificial Intelligence (AI), information technology, biotech, fintech, drone or semiconductors, Gujarat is committed to remain a leader in the world, he added.

