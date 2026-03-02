Uttar Pradesh govt to carve out 1,000 acres for Singapore, Japan firms

The Uttar Pradesh government will acquire 1,000 acres of prime industrial land in Greater Noida to develop dedicated enclaves for investors from Singapore and Japan, in line with its push to fast-track foreign investment commitments.

The land will be acquired by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) near the upcoming Noida International Airport, positioning the project as a strategic hub for global manufacturing and logistics players.

Yeida has proposed developing two exclusive investment zones — ‘Singapore City’ and ‘Japan City’ — spanning 500 acres each in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

“Each enclave will cater to investors from their respective countries across a range of industries and domains,” said a senior state official.

Yeida has submitted a formal proposal to the state government for the development of the two enclaves. Recently, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a high-level delegation to Singapore and Japan on a four-day tour, spending two days in each country. He held investor roadshows and met leading industrial groups. According to the state government, the visit secured investment proposals worth ~2.5 trillion from the two countries. Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) totalling ~1.5 trillion were also signed, which are expected to support UP’s ambition of becoming India’s first $1 trillion economy by 2030. Key sectors include agricultural machinery, automobiles, semiconductors, data centres, green hydrogen, power-to-gas, compressed biogas, ESDM, logistics, and warehousing.

In Japan, MoUs were signed with Kubota Corporation, Spark Minda (in collaboration with Toyo Denso), Japan Aviation Electronics Industry and Nagase & Co, among others. The delegation also met representatives of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda, Konoike Transport Co, Mitsui & Co, Rapidus Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Sumitomo Realty & Development Co and MUFG Bank. To promote green energy, a Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence will be set up in collaboration with the University of Yamanashi, Yamanashi Hydrogen Company, IIT Kanpur, Harcourt Butler Technical University, and IIT BHU. The ‘Japan Desk’ at Invest UP will be strengthened, with direct monitoring by the Chief Minister’s Office. Japan will support technology transfer, skill development, joint ventures and supply-chain integration in UP’s MSME sector.