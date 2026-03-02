Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / Uttar Pradesh govt to carve out 1,000 acres for Singapore, Japan firms

Uttar Pradesh govt to carve out 1,000 acres for Singapore, Japan firms

'Each enclave will cater to investors from their respective countries across a range of industries and domains,' said a senior state official

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
premium
Recently, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a high-level delegation to Singapore and Japan on a four-day tour, spending two days in each country. He held investor roadshows and met leading industrial groups. (File photo:PTI)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Uttar Pradesh government will acquire 1,000 acres of prime industrial land in Greater Noida to develop dedicated enclaves for investors from Singapore and Japan, in line with its push to fast-track foreign investment commitments.
 
The land will be acquired by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) near the upcoming Noida International Airport, positioning the project as a strategic hub for global manufacturing and logistics players.
 
Yeida has proposed developing two exclusive investment zones — ‘Singapore City’ and ‘Japan City’ — spanning 500 acres each in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.
 
“Each enclave will cater to investors from their respective countries across a range of industries and domains,” said a senior state official.
 
Yeida has submitted a formal proposal to the state government for the development of the two enclaves.
 
Recently, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a high-level delegation to Singapore and Japan on a four-day tour, spending two days in each country. He held investor roadshows and met leading industrial groups.
 
According to the state government, the visit secured investment proposals worth ~2.5 trillion from the two countries. Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) totalling ~1.5 trillion were also signed, which are expected to support UP’s ambition of becoming India’s first $1 trillion economy by 2030.
 
Key sectors include agricultural machinery, automobiles, semiconductors, data centres, green hydrogen, power-to-gas, compressed biogas, ESDM, logistics, and warehousing.
 
In Japan, MoUs were signed with Kubota Corporation, Spark Minda (in collaboration with Toyo Denso), Japan Aviation Electronics Industry and Nagase & Co, among others. The delegation also met representatives of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda, Konoike Transport Co, Mitsui & Co, Rapidus Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Sumitomo Realty & Development Co and MUFG Bank.
 
To promote green energy, a Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence will be set up in collaboration with the University of Yamanashi, Yamanashi Hydrogen Company, IIT Kanpur, Harcourt Butler Technical University, and IIT BHU.
 
The ‘Japan Desk’ at Invest UP will be strengthened, with direct monitoring by the Chief Minister’s Office. Japan will support technology transfer, skill development, joint ventures and supply-chain integration in UP’s MSME sector.
 
The government also said linking the Buddhist Circuit and Ramayana Circuit would promote spiritual and heritage tourism in the state.
 
During the Singapore leg of the visit, agreements were signed for cooperation in MRO, cargo hubs, semiconductors, data centres, logistics, skilling, and fintech.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nasscom asks IT firms to avoid travelling to West Asia, allow WFH

Premium

Rajasthan govt streamlines ODOP, MSME approvals to ease doing business

Exporters seek demurrage waiver as West Asia disruptions delay cargo

India to see exponential growth in data centre business: WD sales director

Top 5 listed realtors' sale bookings up 20% at ₹84,000 cr in Apr-Dec FY26

Topics :Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh governmentGreater Noida

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story