6 GHz spectrum can be split between unlicensed and licensed use: Trai

The report noted that the United States' decision to make the full 6 GHz band available for unlicensed use has set a trend, influencing countries like Brazil and Saudi Arabia

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has recommended that the lower end of the 6 GHz spectrum band should be allocated for unlicensed uses like WiFi, while the upper end should be reserved for licensed telco use. According to a white paper released by  Trai on Wednesday, this proposal aligns with global practices and aims to address India's deficit in unlicensed spectrum compared to other major economies.

The 6 GHz spectrum band, ranging from 5.925 GHz to 7.125 GHz, represents the largest block of unused frequencies and has become a battleground for tech companies and telcos due to its immense potential for 5G and WiFi expansion. Trai's paper highlighted that the total spectrum available for unlicensed use in India is just 689 MHz, significantly less than the 15,403 MHz available in the United States and the United Kingdom. China has a similar range of spectrum dedicated for its telecom needs.

The report noted that the United States' decision to make the full 6 GHz band available for unlicensed use has set a trend, influencing countries like Brazil and Saudi Arabia. In contrast, China plans to allocate the entire 1200 MHz of the 6 GHz band for 5G. Europe has adopted a mixed approach, dividing the upper and lower bands between 5G and WiFi. Similar strategies are being considered in Africa and parts of the Middle East.

"The outcomes of the 23rd World Radiocommunications Conference 2023 will be pivotal in determining the effective utilisation of this band for fostering innovation and growth in telecommunications," said TR Dua, Director-General of the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association.

In India, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, advocates allocating at least 1200 MHz of spectrum for mobile communications. COAI argues that the 6 GHz band is crucial for the commercial success of emerging technologies like 5G New Radio and 5.5G, as well as future 6G networks. On the other hand, the Broadband India Forum (BIF), representing tech giants like Google, Meta, and Microsoft, along with telecom equipment makers such as Ericsson, Cisco, and Huawei, is pushing for the 6 GHz mid-band to be delicensed, making it accessible for WiFi deployment in India.

