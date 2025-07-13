Home / Industry / News / 74,000 rail coaches to be equipped with CCTV cameras: Indian Railways

74,000 rail coaches to be equipped with CCTV cameras: Indian Railways

Indian Railways will install CCTV cameras in all 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locomotives, with a focus on improving passenger safety and reducing incidents of crime

Indian Railways
The decision was taken in a meeting on Saturday attended by Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Ravneet Bittu.
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 9:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Railways, which had been running pilot projects of CCTV cameras in coaches, has now decided to install cameras in common movement areas of all coaches and locomotives of Indian Railways.
 
“This move will significantly improve passenger safety. Miscreants and organised gangs take advantage of gullible passengers. With cameras, such incidents will significantly reduce. To preserve the privacy of passengers, CCTV cameras will be installed in the common movement areas near the doors,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
 
The decision was taken in a meeting on Saturday attended by Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Ravneet Bittu.
 
“Railway officials informed that successful trials have been done in the loco engines and coaches of the Northern Railway. The Union Minister for Railways gave the go-ahead to install CCTV cameras in all 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locos,” said the ministry's statement. 
 
According to Indian Railways, each railway coach will be covered with four dome-type CCTV cameras—two in each entrance way—and each locomotive will have six CCTV cameras.
 
“This will include one camera each at the front, rear, and on both sides of the locomotive. Each cab (front and rear) of a loco will be fitted with one dome CCTV camera and two desk-mounted microphones,” it said.
 
All railway cameras in coaches will be certified by Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC), a statutory body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology—a request the ministry had made to Niti Aayog in 2023.
 
Vaishnaw asked the railway officials to ensure that high-quality footage should be available even for trains running at speeds of 100+ kilometres per hour and under low-lighting conditions.
 
“The Union Minister for Railways encouraged the officials to explore the use of AI on the data captured by CCTV cameras, in collaboration with the IndiaAI mission,” the railways said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Minister Sonowal to inaugurate Bimstec ports conclave in Vizag on July 14

Premium

India's biggest bet on securing bids from foreign drillers in crucial move

Premium

CCI revises probe order against Asian Paints, removes previous findings

Electronics, pharma sectors corner 70% of PLI disbursements in FY25

FM Sitharaman lauds Meghalaya's inclusive growth, women's empowerment

Topics :Indian RailwaysRailway MinistryRailway MinisterIndian Railway

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story