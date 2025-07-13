74,000 rail coaches to be equipped with CCTV cameras: Indian Railways

The Ministry of Railways, which had been running pilot projects of CCTV cameras in coaches, has now decided to install cameras in common movement areas of all coaches and locomotives of Indian Railways.

“This move will significantly improve passenger safety. Miscreants and organised gangs take advantage of gullible passengers. With cameras, such incidents will significantly reduce. To preserve the privacy of passengers, CCTV cameras will be installed in the common movement areas near the doors,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The decision was taken in a meeting on Saturday attended by Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Ravneet Bittu.

According to Indian Railways, each railway coach will be covered with four dome-type CCTV cameras—two in each entrance way—and each locomotive will have six CCTV cameras. "This will include one camera each at the front, rear, and on both sides of the locomotive. Each cab (front and rear) of a loco will be fitted with one dome CCTV camera and two desk-mounted microphones," it said.