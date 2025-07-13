Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / DLF eyes strong launch pipeline in residential, commercial segments

DLF eyes strong launch pipeline in residential, commercial segments

DLF plans to achieve ambitious targets with a strong launch pipeline, aiming for ₹20,000-22,000 crore in sales in FY26, driven by robust demand in both residential and commercial sectors

DLF, stock market trading, Real Estate, Realty Funds

The company has previously stated its plans to launch housing properties worth over ₹17,000 crore in FY26 to capitalise on the strong demand for luxury homes.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate major DLF on Sunday said that it is banking on a strong launch pipeline of housing and commercial projects to meet the aspirational needs of the market, with the company on track to achieve its outlined targets.
 
In a letter to shareholders in its latest annual report, DLF Chairman Rajiv Singh said that this comes on the back of a robust performance by the firm in both its residential and rental businesses, driven by exceptional performance and timely execution.
 
In its residential business, DLF reported record sales bookings or pre-sales of ₹21,223 crore in financial year 2024-25 (FY25), a 44 per cent increase from ₹14,778 crore in FY23.
 
 
The company has set a target to sell housing properties worth ₹20,000–22,000 crore during FY26, almost in line with the FY25 sales. 

According to DLF’s annual report, this business has an identified pipeline of new products with a total sales potential of over ₹1.1 lakh crore.
 
“Out of this identified pipeline, the company has launched projects totalling 7.5 million square feet (msf) with a sales potential of approximately ₹40,600 crore in FY25 and recorded new sales bookings of around ₹19,344 crore from these new launches,” it added.
 
The company has previously stated its plans to launch housing properties worth over ₹17,000 crore in FY26 to capitalise on the strong demand for luxury homes.
 
DLF is also anticipating that its luxury and super-luxury products, coupled with a low-cost land bank, will continue delivering consistent margin accretion and healthy cash flow generation.
 
For the annuity business, which includes leasing of commercial spaces, the company said that its operational rental portfolio stood at around 45 million square feet (msf) with occupancy of 94 per cent at the end of FY25.
 
“Pre-leasing trends have remained strong, and with sustained demand momentum across these products and geographies, the company expects that its rental revenue should surpass ₹10,000 crore in the medium term,” DLF said in its annual report.
 
Singh said that DLF will continue to invest in capital expenditure for new build-outs in Gurugram, Chennai, Delhi, and Goa.
 
He added that new buildings in Phase 1 of Downtown Gurugram and Chennai are completed, with three retail properties worth 1.4 msf set to open to the public in FY26. 
 
Against the backdrop of anticipated office demand momentum, the company has accelerated its capex programme to grow and has identified a strong pipeline of new products, totalling 20 msf across gateway cities, including Gurugram, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Noida.
 
Similarly, the company added that it anticipates continued momentum across the retail business and has embarked on creating new retail destinations across micro-markets in Gurugram, Delhi, and Goa.
 
DLF Group, which is India’s largest real estate player by market capitalisation, has 280 msf of development potential across residential and commercial segments, including current projects under execution and the identified pipeline.

Topics : DLF Realty DLF Cyber City Real Estate

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

