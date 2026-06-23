Worries about a possible strong El Niño effect on monsoon showers this year is making boardrooms grow uneasy with industry executives and economists warning that weaker rural incomes and discretionary spending in coming months could depress corporate earnings.

Producers of tractors and entry-level two-wheelers — sectors dependent on farm income, said that although sales took off strongly in the initial months of the current financial year (FY27), they may end the year with modest gains.

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are keeping their fingers crossed as the sale of premium personal care, packaged snacks, hot beverages and home improvement purchases are likely to take a beating.

El Niño effect is characterised by the disruption of monsoon in India due to the warming of oceanic surface temperatures in the Pacific that interferes with the pattern of rain carrying winds to the country, leading to lower than expected rainfall.

A severe El Niño can wipe out as much as 1.5-2 percentage points from agricultural output growth and pose a downside risk of 35 basis points (bps) to overall real GDP growth rate, said Madhavankutty G, chief economist at Canara Bank.

Rating agencies and industry executives are tracking kharif sowing activity, farm incomes and rainfall distribution for clues on whether rural purchasing power can sustain the momentum seen at the start of FY27. India’s southwest monsoon from June 1 to June 23 has been almost 43 per cent below normal, among its worst performances in the last several years.

A senior Bajaj Auto Ltd executive, who did not wish to be named, told Business Standard on Monday that whenever monsoon is weak, demand in the entry-level two-wheeler segment tends to soften. The observation broadly aligns with rating agencies’ views that lower-income rural consumers are more likely to defer discretionary purchases when farm incomes come under pressure.

Rural consumption is likely to be impacted adversely, even though the government’s foodgrain buffer stock is likely to limit the distress, experts said.

“We will see a difficult year for consumption as El Niño is expected to be severe this year and with that, water consuming industries will also take a hit,” said Angshu Mallick, executive deputy chairman at AWL Agri. “In Mumbai, water supplies to construction sites, industrial and commercial establishments are already cut. This will cause the need for reduced manpower and labour cuts which will change the buying patterns in rural areas.”

FMCG companies expect consumption to take a hit this year on account of deficient rainfall. The real impact of lower monsoon is expected to be clearly visible from the October-December quarter, companies said. They are calling it out as a difficult year for consumption growth.

He explained that the first signs of stress are usually visible in categories such as premium personal care, packaged snacks, hot beverages and home improvement purchases.

K Ramakrishnan. managing director - South Asia at market research firm Worldpanel by Numerator (formerly known as Kantar Worldpanel) said when agricultural income comes under pressure, households typically prioritise essentials and postpone discretionary spending.

Mallick explained that labourers working at these sites come from rural areas and they send money back home. If this income stream is affected, it clearly cuts into rural spending. Rain deficiency effects will start showing up once the harvest season begins from the October-December quarter.

“Food is relatively essential, and two parameters are at play: peace in West Asia could lower the cost of major commodities like crude oil and derivatives which helps in keeping price hikes under check which in turn helps in keeping demand stable. Also, the onset of the festive season will keep demand intact,” Mayank Shah, vice-president at Parle Products.

“Staples, health-related products, and value-focused brands tend to remain relatively resilient. The magnitude of the impact will ultimately depend on the extent of rainfall deficiency and the effectiveness of government support measures, but history suggests that discretionary rural consumption is often the one that gets hit due to monsoon-related stress,” Ramakrishnan said.

Despite a strong start to the year, Crisil expects growth to moderate. Upadhyay said tractor wholesale shipments rose 19.3 per cent year-on-year in May, aided by healthy farm cash flows and GST-related affordability gains. But after the 23.5 per cent growth in FY26, Crisil expects wholesale volume growth to slow to 1-3 per cent in FY27. "When farm confidence weakens, new tractor purchases are among the first to be deferred," Upadhyay said.

Tractor remains the segment most vulnerable to any weakening in rural demand as more than 80-85 per cent of sales is driven by rural markets, according to Poonam Upadhyay, director, Crisil Ratings.

Rating agency Icra last week said domestic tractor wholesale volumes are likely to grow 1-4 per cent in FY27 and identified agriculture and rural demand as key indicators to watch. Icra believes rainfall patterns and farm sentiment will remain critical variables for demand through the rest of the fiscal year.

While government procurement at support prices and subsidies provide a partial cushion, any weakness in kharif output could test the resilience of rural demand, with July and August remaining the key months to watch rainfall distribution, she said.

He attributed the resilience to several structural factors, including government support measures, reservoir levels that are 12 per cent higher than last year, better terms of trade for farmers, early support price announcements for 14 kharif crops, fertiliser subsidies, crop diversification and the availability of lower-water seed varieties.

"We've done a lot of work in understanding the correlation between tractor sales and El Niño. In the last 50 years, there have been around 13 instances of El Niño and in most of those years, tractor sales have not been significantly impacted," said Veejay Nakra, president, Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra.

Mahindra & Mahindra, India's largest tractor maker, has retained its forecast of mid-single-digit growth for the domestic tractor industry in FY27 despite concerns around El Niño.

"So far tractor sales for April and May have seen more than 20 per cent growth in the industry. We yet need to see how June and July will play out," he said.

The timing is significant because around 40 per cent of annual tractor sales typically occur during the April-July period. Mahindra is also preparing a broad portfolio refresh during FY27, including launches under the Mahindra and Swaraj brands, technology-based variants under the Yuvo Tech platform and expansion of its Horizon One Refresh range.