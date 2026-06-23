Mahindra & Mahindra, India's largest tractor maker, has retained its forecast of mid-single-digit growth for the domestic tractor industry in FY27 despite concerns around El Niño.
"We've done a lot of work in understanding the correlation between tractor sales and El Niño. In the last 50 years, there have been around 13 instances of El Niño and in most of those years, tractor sales have not been significantly impacted," said Veejay Nakra, president, Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra.
He attributed the resilience to several structural factors, including government support measures, reservoir levels that are 12 per cent higher than last year, better terms of trade for farmers, early support price announcements for 14 kharif crops, fertiliser subsidies, crop diversification and the availability of lower-water seed varieties.