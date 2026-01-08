Strong collections, premiumisation to support Q3 for top realty developers

Further, collections are likely to increase 54 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹32,600 crore. Revenue recognition is expected to stand at ₹21,300 crore (up 36 per cent Y-o-Y), with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹6,600 crore (up 49 per cent Y-o-Y) and a margin of 31 per cent. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise 64 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,800 crore, with an adjusted PAT margin of 27 per cent.