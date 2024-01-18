Home / Industry / News / AB InBev keen to invest Rs 400 cr for expanding brewery ops in Karnataka

The company has a state-of-the-art brewery in Mysuru and a Global Capability Centre here

The world's largest brewer AB InBev has evinced keenness for a Rs 400 crore investment to enhance and expand its brewery operations in Karnataka, according to the State's Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil.

A Karnataka delegation led by Patil held discussions with executives of AB InBev on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, the Minister's office said in a statement.

The company has a state-of-the-art brewery in Mysuru and a Global Capability Centre here.

Meanwhile, HP Enterprise which currently employs 8,000 individuals in Karnataka out of its 15,000-strong workforce across India stated that the two new state-of-the-art buildings at Mahadevpura here would be unveiled soon. "This location is set to become the largest concentration of HP facilities globally, nearly double the size of its next biggest site, the statement said.

