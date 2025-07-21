Abu Dhabi Investment Authority buys 3% stake in Meril for $200 million

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) on Monday announced that it will acquire a 3 per cent stake in Gujarat-based medical devices manufacturer Meril for an investment of $200 million (approximately ₹1,723 crore).

According to Meril, a wholly owned subsidiary of ADIA has signed definitive agreements to invest in the company. The deal values Meril at $6.6 billion (around ₹56,859 crore) and is pending approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

“Post this investment, Meril will be backed by two globally recognised investors, ADIA and Warburg Pincus,” the medical device maker added.

Meril develops and manufactures cardiovascular devices, structural heart solutions, surgical robotics, orthopaedic implants, in-vitro diagnostics, and endo-surgery technologies. The company had recently invested ₹1,400 crore in a facility in Vapi.