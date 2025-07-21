SC dismisses Byju's, BCCI pleas to withdraw insolvency proceedings

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeals of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Riju Raveendran to withdraw insolvency proceedings against Byju's parent company, Think and Learn Private Limited. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had, in April this year, set aside the pleas of BCCI and Riju Raveendran challenging the blockage of the withdrawal of insolvency proceedings against the ed-tech company.

The NCLAT judgment held that the application for the withdrawal of the insolvency process of Think and Learn required approval from 90 per cent of the Committee of Creditors (CoC). The case revolves around a settlement between Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. (TLPL) and the BCCI, which had initiated the insolvency process over unpaid sponsorship dues in July 2024.