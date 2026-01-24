Adani kicks off next growth phase of Vizhinjam Port with ₹16,000-cr plans

Vizhinjam International Seaport is set to enter a decisive new phase of growth following the announcement of a ₹16,000-crore investment commitment by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), India’s largest integrated ports and logistics company. Today’s announcement builds on the strong operational foundation established since the port commenced commercial operations in December 2024. Commenting on the occasion, the Honourable Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, said: “Vizhinjam Port, which started operations as a national transshipment terminal serving Indian ports, will become an international transshipment hub once it reaches full development. That is, Vizhinjam will serve ports in Africa and the Middle East. With this, our Vizhinjam Port will become a very important centre on the global maritime trade map.”

Karan Adani, Managing Director (MD), APSEZ, said: “This project is a strong example of cooperative federalism in action…In a remarkably short period, Vizhinjam has demonstrated what is possible when vision, execution, and partnership come together. In just 15 months of commercial operations, it became the fastest Indian port to handle one million TEUs, firmly placing Kerala on the global shipping map. That early validation has since been reinforced by sustained operational performance.” In just over a year of operations, including the initial ramp-up phase, Vizhinjam has delivered a series of national milestones that position it among the most advanced deep-water container ports in the region. The port has rapidly emerged as a critical transshipment gateway on India’s southern coast, benefiting from its natural depth and proximity to major east–west shipping lanes.

The port crossed one million TEUs of annual capacity within 10 months of operations and handled 615 vessels and 1.32 million TEUs in its first year. It also ranked as the top-performing port on India’s south and east coasts, recording its highest-ever monthly throughput of 1.21 lakh TEUs in December 2025. A defining feature of Vizhinjam’s early success has been its ability to handle the world’s largest container vessels. Between December 2024 and January 2026, the port handled more than 50 Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs) with lengths exceeding 399 metres. More than 160 vessels handled had lengths above 300 metres, while 50 vessels arrived with drafts exceeding 16 metres. Regional benchmarks were set with MSC Verona becoming the deepest-draft vessel ever handled in South Asia at 17.1 metres, while MSC IRINA, the world’s largest container ship, also called at Vizhinjam.

Operational capability has been strengthened through technology and workforce leadership. Vizhinjam is India’s first semi-automated container port and the first in the country to deploy women automated crane operators. The port has also integrated Made-in-India technology through its advanced Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS), which digitally monitors and guides vessel and yard movements to ensure safe, smooth and predictable operations. These achievements are underpinned by robust infrastructure, including a three-kilometre-long breakwater, natural depths of 18 to 20 metres and minimal littoral drift, enabling year-round operations with limited dredging. Located close to major east–west shipping lanes, Vizhinjam is rapidly emerging as India’s principal deep-water transshipment hub, offering a competitive alternative to established regional gateways such as Dubai, Colombo, Singapore and Port Klang in Malaysia.