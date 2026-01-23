SC asks CBI, ED to file status report on Reliance Communications probe

Accepting the request, the court directed the two agencies to file reports detailing the progress of their investigations. It said that if the probes are still under way, the initial reports may be submitted in sealed cover, with further consideration to follow after 10 days. The Bench also granted additional time to Anil Ambani and his group entities to enter an appearance in the case, directing the registry to issue fresh notices to them in the interest of justice.
According to the petition, Reliance Communications and its subsidiaries, Reliance Infratel and Reliance Telecom, availed loans of about Rs 31,000 crore between 2013 and 2017 from a banking consortium led by the State Bank of India (SBI). A forensic audit commissioned by SBI is said to have uncovered large-scale diversion of funds, including repayment of unrelated liabilities, transfers to connected parties, investments in mutual funds, fixed deposits that were quickly liquidated, and complex circular transactions allegedly used to evergreen loans.