Gujarat, Odisha discoms top power rankings; Telangana, Jharkhand lag

“Prepaid smart metering brings financial discipline, and a lot of data can be collected. Some states like Assam and Bihar, which have taken the lead in smart metering, have witnessed improved billing and collections,” said former power secretary Alok Kumar, who is also director general of the All India Discom Association.

According to the rankings, private power utilities in Delhi, including Tata Power and BSES, were ranked in the B- category, unchanged from last year. “Concerns remain about the financial performance of states like Tamil Nadu because tariff revision is not adequate,” Kumar said, adding that collection efficiency continues to be an issue in six states with higher agricultural load, including Punjab and Rajasthan.