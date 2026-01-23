Associate Sponsors

Gujarat, Odisha discoms top power rankings; Telangana, Jharkhand lag

Gujarat's power utilities and Odisha's private discoms emerged as top performers in the latest power ministry rankings, while utilities in Telangana and Jharkhand featured among the weakest performers

The power ministry’s report pegged accumulated losses of discoms at Rs 6.47 lakh crore and total borrowings at Rs 7.26 lakh crore at the end of FY25.
Nandini Keshari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 8:58 PM IST
Gujarat’s power distribution utilities emerged as top performers in the 14th Integrated Rating and Ranking Report released by the power ministry on Thursday. Four discoms from Gujarat made it to the top 10, while Odisha’s private utilities were also among the best performers.
 
How many utilities were covered in the latest power rankings?
 
The rankings cover 65 of the total 72 public and private power utilities and power departments. This year, 31 utilities were rated A+ or A. Of the utilities evaluated, 44 were state-owned discoms, 12 were private discoms and 11 were power departments.
 
Which utilities saw upgrades and downgrades?
 
Meanwhile, 22 utilities — including 18 discoms and four power departments in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra — were upgraded.
 
Ten utilities, including nine discoms and one power department in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Arunachal Pradesh, were downgraded in the latest ranking. Four discoms were placed in the C- category, including state-owned BESCOM in Karnataka, two Telangana discoms and one utility from Jharkhand.
 
What is the financial health of discoms nationally?
 
The power ministry’s report pegged accumulated losses of discoms at Rs 6.47 lakh crore and total borrowings at Rs 7.26 lakh crore at the end of FY25. In the previous fiscal year, accumulated losses stood at Rs 6.91 lakh crore and total borrowings at Rs 7.58 lakh crore.
 
What efficiency gains were recorded in FY25?
 
At the national level, aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses declined from 15.97 per cent in FY24 to 15.04 per cent in FY25. Billing efficiency improved from 86.99 per cent to 87.59 per cent, while collection efficiency rose from 96.6 per cent to 97 per cent. The average cost of supply–average revenue realised (ACS–ARR) gap narrowed from Rs 0.32 per unit in FY24 to Rs 0.07 per unit in FY25.
 
What drove improvements in utility performance?
 
Experts attributed the broad improvement in utility performance to the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), late payment surcharge rules and the rollout of prepaid smart meters.
 
“Prepaid smart metering brings financial discipline, and a lot of data can be collected. Some states like Assam and Bihar, which have taken the lead in smart metering, have witnessed improved billing and collections,” said former power secretary Alok Kumar, who is also director general of the All India Discom Association.
 
How did private utilities and large states fare?
 
According to the rankings, private power utilities in Delhi, including Tata Power and BSES, were ranked in the B- category, unchanged from last year. “Concerns remain about the financial performance of states like Tamil Nadu because tariff revision is not adequate,” Kumar said, adding that collection efficiency continues to be an issue in six states with higher agricultural load, including Punjab and Rajasthan.
 
How were utilities evaluated by the power ministry?
 
The power ministry evaluated utilities on parameters such as financial performance, operational performance, cost–revenue gap and days payable to power generation and transmission companies. Utilities were assigned grades ranging from A+ and A to B, B-, C, C- and D based on their overall performance.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 8:58 PM IST

