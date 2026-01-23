Gujarat, Odisha discoms top power rankings; Telangana, Jharkhand lag

Meanwhile, 22 utilities — including 18 discoms and four power departments in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra — were upgraded.
Ten utilities, including nine discoms and one power department in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Arunachal Pradesh, were downgraded in the latest ranking. Four discoms were placed in the C- category, including state-owned BESCOM in Karnataka, two Telangana discoms and one utility from Jharkhand.
What is the financial health of discoms nationally?
The power ministry’s report pegged accumulated losses of discoms at Rs 6.47 lakh crore and total borrowings at Rs 7.26 lakh crore at the end of FY25. In the previous fiscal year, accumulated losses stood at Rs 6.91 lakh crore and total borrowings at Rs 7.58 lakh crore.