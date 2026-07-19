AI data centres likely to be real-estate sector's next growth pillar

Akshay R Shetty, equity research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the data centre cycle is creating value selectively rather than across the sector. “Residential sales and office rentals remain far larger profit pools, and most announced projects are still at the memorandum of understanding (MoU), land-identification, or construction stage. What we are seeing today is land appreciation and one-time monetisation; recurring earnings will arrive only once powered buildings are completed, tenants take possession, and rental income starts flowing. That is a three-to-five-year story, not a two-quarter one.”