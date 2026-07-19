Banks post modest treasury gains in Q1 despite softer bond yields

"While the softer yield environment typically supports treasury gains through mark-to-market appreciation on banks' bond holdings, most lenders were unable to fully capitalise on this move. Banks continued to sell government securities heavily during the quarter to fund robust credit growth, a strategy that meant a large part of their investment book was liquidated before yields eased meaningfully, limiting the gains that could otherwise have accrued from holding these securities through the rally," said the treasury head at a state-owned bank.