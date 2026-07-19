Banks post modest treasury gains in Q1 despite softer bond yields

However, sequentially, treasury income grew for banks, helping them offset mark-to-market losses incurred earlier, as yields softened during the quarter. Federal Bank, which posted a 92 per cent YoY decline in treasury income from ₹265 crore, nonetheless posted 84 per cent sequential growth to ₹22 crore in Q1FY27, compared with the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26).
While net interest income supported banks' profitability during the first quarter of FY27, they witnessed a decline in other income from the year-ago period due to lower treasury income.