AI use along NHs soon to detect landslides, waterlogging: Nitin Gadkari

In a bid to strengthen road safety and ensure quality of national highways (NHs), the government is slated to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect landslide, waterlogging, and accident-prone spots along the NHs, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Thursday.

“We are trying to use AI and (other emerging technologies) in detecting landslide-prone stretches, accident-prone spots, waterlogging, and black spots along the national highways. We have already issued the circular. We want to improve it… especially in states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Wherever there is flooding, we are also trying to use other technologies to check the strength of the bridges and (other structures),” Gadkari said.

The minister made these remarks during a fireside chat themed “India’s vision on Infrastructure’ at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit 2025. He was responding to a query about the quality of roads, and the efforts by the government to improve road safety. Gadkari further added that he is “very much” conscious about the quality of roads and won’t make any compromise on that. “I am very much conscious about it. I am taking strict action against the (erring) contractor. I am blacklisting them, charging fines and even pursuing criminal charges as well. I am not going to tolerate anything regarding quality. Though sometimes there are genuine problems as well,” he added.

Further, the minister talked about the “Rah-Veer” scheme, also known as the Good Samaritan scheme, aimed at recognising and rewarding individuals who assist road accident victims by providing immediate medical attention and transportation to a hospital or trauma centre during the crucial “golden hour”. “If any common man is taking a victim to the hospital, we are rewarding him with ₹25,000. We want to save lives,” he said. On logistics cost Besides, the minister also remarked that by the end of December this year, he is confident that logistics cost in India will come down to single digit from 16 per cent at present, which will boost competitiveness of the country’s exports in the global market.

“Recently, a study was submitted, which showed that logistics cost in India is reduced by 6 per cent. I am confident that by the end of December, logistics cost would be reduced to single digit. By reducing this cost, we are going to increase our exports. To achieve the $5 trillion economy goal, it is important to have good infrastructure,” he added. This will be in line with the logistics cost for other developed economies such as China (8 per cent), US (12 per cent), and Europe (12 per cent), the minister remarked. On assessing infra sector development

Gadkari said that infrastructure development is very important for the development of the country as without having good water, power, transport, and communication infrastructure, we can't bring industry and capital investment, which, in turn, will result in poor employment opportunities, thus limiting our fight against poverty. “Everywhere we are constructing roads, hence industrial clusters, logistics parks, and real estate are getting developed. For example, the newly inaugurated Dwarka Expressway has resulted in a real estate development of around ₹8-10 trillion,” he said. Along with creating world-class infrastructure and roads, the minister also highlighted his vision of providing an “international standard” public transportation, with lower pollution emissions.

“I have received proposals for ropeway cable cars, hyperloop, and sky bus. Also, we are working on alternative and biofuels. Saving people from pollution, and especially air pollution, is the biggest challenge for me. My mission is also to make India free from fossil fuel imports and generate biofuels,” he added. On challenges to attract private investment On resources, Gadkari said his main challenge is expenditure of the resources and not raising the money itself. He cited the example of the Infrastructure Investment Trust (InVIT) bond, which, according to him, was able to raise the required money within hours, and was oversubscribed.